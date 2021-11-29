By Edwin Mbewe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Area 30 outfits, Blue Eagles FC, have parted ways with their six players namely; Lazarus Nyemera, Patrick Phiri,Henry Misinjo,Brian Msumatiza,Mphatso Philimon and Tonny Mbulu.

Confirming about the development, team’s Vice General Secretary, Solomon Mchawi said the team has indeed released the six players based on performance and after the recommendations from the technical panel.

“In any contract you have termination clause,so in reference to the issue at hand at Blue Eagles, we have used article 5 of their contract which is the termination of contract, which basically gives mandate to release a player in circumstances where the services are no longer required. So, in view of this and based on recommendations of technical panel hence their release”, explains Mchawi.

Blue Eagles football club struggled in both cups and TNM Super League last season, finishing on twelve position and surviving the chop from the league on their last league game against Mighty Wanderers, where they won by three goals to one at Kamuzu Stadium.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...