By Edwin Mbewe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-On Sunday September 26, 2021,was a busy day in the office for Central Region Football Association (CRFA) as the association conducted district football league launches in two different districts.

The Association have launched MK2 million Nkhotakota CRECK Hardware Football League in Nkhotakota district and MK2 million Saint Louis High School Dedza District Football League.

Speaking to journalists in Nkhotakota Goodwell Chinjoka, the vice Chairman for CRFA, said they are excited as an Association because they are now implementing what they promised during the campaign.

Chinjoka said the association expects district football Associations to run the league in a professional manner. The Vice Chairperson has assured the sponsors CRECK Hardware that the league will be free and fair.

Chairman for Nkhotakota District Football Association Amon Lunda, hailed CRECK Hardware and CRFA for the sponsorship which has been lacking in the district for years.

Lunda therefore assured the sponsors and Central Region Football Association that they will patronize the league in a professional way so that they safeguard the Sponsorship.

Prophet Chikondi Kulisinji who represented the Sponsors CRECK Hardware owned by Apostle Criford Kawinga of Salvation for All Ministry said is determined to continue with the Sponsorship as long as discipline is preserved during the league saying doing this will help to preach the Gospel.

Kulisinji also said the leagues they are supporting will ease tension which football governing bodies in the country are facing.

CRECK Hardware through Apostle Kawinga are sponsoring football leagues in two districts namely; Ntchisi and Nkhotakota with MK4 million,two million kwacha each district for a year with possibilities of renewal upon good management of the leagues.

At Dedza Stadium where another league launch took place, Douglas Thom, Saint Louis High School Manager, who are the Sponsors, said they have come to stay in the football industry saying this is just the beginning of good things.

Thom said, they are expecting Dedza District Football Association to run the league smoothly so that the aim of the School for Sponsoring the league is achieved including nurturing hidden talents which will eventually go and play in Superleague and National teams.

Saint Louis High School is also sponsoring Dedza District Football League to the tune of MK2 million Kwacha for one year with condition of renewing if it is run successfully.