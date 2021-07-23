Chakwera on news daily for wrong reasons

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-President Lazarus Chakwera is insisting to attend the United Kingdom for a Global Education Summit despite being virtual as free ride to attend his daughter’s wedding.

The Maravi Post understands that Chakwera despite Covid-19 restrictions is adamant to attend the virtual meeting physically as he has included three members of his family to a virtual meeting in London.

Rudo Chakwera’s younger sister (née Mkukupa) is getting married in Nottingham on July 31, 2021 as Chakwra is the guest of honour.

This has not gone well with civil rights group, Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI) describing Chakwera’s trip to UK as clear growing executive impunity, arrogance, looting, plunder, abuse and outright theft of public funds, when most essential services are literally collapsing and the cost of living is increasingly going beyond reach of the majority.

CDEDI press statement made available to The Maravi Post on July 23, 2021 has therefore demanded the cancellation of Chakwera’s UK trip.

CDEDI Executive Director Sylvester Namiwa argued that Malawians have uncovered the shameful scheme of an attempt to dupe the citizenry.

Namiwa has also accused Chakwera for selfishly instructed treasury to increase his salary from MK5 million to MK10 million, with arrears from July, 2020, at a time the people who put him in power are grappling with the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, and our poorly paid civil servants are crying for a salary hike.

Below is CDEDI statement:



ENOUGH OF TAKING MALAWIANS FOR GRANTED

The Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI), is dismayed to note that the citizenry, seems to be used to leaders who are callously tossing them around like objects, apparently taking advantage of their timid behaviour.

CDEDI has arrived at this position, after observing the worrying lukewarm approach the masses have taken against growing executive impunity, arrogance, looting, plunder, abuse and outright theft of public funds, when most essential services are literally collapsing and the cost of living is increasingly going beyond reach of the majority.

What is particularly disturbing is the Malawians’ discovery that President Dr.Lazarus Chakwera is typically a serpent in the grass, a leader who loves doing things behind the back of his people, but portrays himself as a caring leader in the eyes of the public, and as fate would have it, some Malawians are busy clapping hands for such mediocrity.

CDEDI believes that by now, all well-meaning Malawians, should have been angry with the following:

That President Chakwera has instructed treasury to increase his salary from MK5 million to MK10 million, with arrears from July, 2020, at a time the people who put him in power are grappling with the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, and our poorly paid civil servants are crying for a salary hike;

After being criticised for entrusting his daughter with a foreign mission appointment, Dr. Chakwera has, yet again, reportedly, on taxpayers’ cost, taken on board his family members on an official trip to the United Kingdom, where he is allegedly going to be a Guest of Honour a wedding in London of one of his family members;

President Chakwera’s administration, publicly told Malawians that government had scaled down the budget for the 2021 Independence Day celebrations–from MK240 million, to MK46 million–and yet CDEDI has discovered that government still went ahead and spent MK238 million.

To date, no expenditure report on the same has been made public as promised.

Until today, the President has not followed the Covid-19 K6.2 billion abuse to its logical conclusion, and neither has his government explained the whereabouts of the MK17.5 billion Covid-19 funds, and yet government is shamefully failing to procure even a single dose of the much needed Covid-19 vaccine;

It is against this background that CDEDI is challenging President Chakwera to cancel the UK trip, now that Malawians have uncovered the shameful scheme of an attempt to dupe the citizenry.

On the other hand, we would like to implore all Malawians to wake up from their deep slumber and stand up against this executive impunity.

The President must be forced to cancel the UK trip, or else, let us all go and join him on the trip at airport. A stitch in time, as they say, saves nine (Amalawi, muvi woyang’anira, suchedwa kulowa m’maso).



SYLVESTER NAMIWA

CDEDI EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

