By Lusekero Mhango

KARONGA-(MaraviPost)-Chitipa United’s bid to pull off a great escape from the relegation zone received a major boost after overcoming TN Stars 1-0 in a TNM Super League match played at Karonga Stadium on Sunday.

Alex Benson proved the match winner as his first half header insured the homes side live to fight another day in the elite league.

The match played in front of a sizable but vocal partisan home crowd saw the hosts begin the match strongly in a bid to reignite their fading survival hopes.

The lively Emmanuel Muyira took the game to the visitors as he went on a one man mission firing two early warning efforts on the away side’s goal.

The same Muyira went close again from a direct free kick which went narrowly over the bar with TN Stars keeper Blackson Kotei rooted to the spot.

However Chitipa United’s first half pressure finally yielded a deserved goal as Alex Benson coolly headed in from a right wing cross in the 42nd minute.

In the second half Chitipa United changed tactics as they played more a defensive game as they soaked up the pressure and played more on the counterattack.

The visitors who earned a point on Saturday against Karonga United looked disjointed as they failed to create any meaningful chances throughout the encounter.

With the win Chitipa United have moved level on points with 13th place Blue Eagles on 29 points however Eagles have a game in hand and have a superior goal-deference of 18 over embattled Chitipa while TN Stars remain in 8th on the log table with 40 points to their name from 28 matches.

Speaking in a post-match interview Chitipa United coach Christopher Nyambose, expressed delight in his side performance in the victory.

“It was a must win match today and I thought we handled the pressure of needing to win very well and were really fantastic and we were good value for the points and we now live to fight another day.”

However TN Stars coach Joseph Malijani, said his charges were second best throughout the encounter hence deserved to lose.

“We simply did not turn up today we were really lethargic for most of the game that is why we deserved to get nothing from the game,” said a frustrated Malijani.