Death toll rises to 124 in South Korea plane crash

By Twink Jones Gadama

Seoul, South Korea – A devastating plane crash at Muan Airport in South Korea has claimed the lives of at least 124 people, with many more feared dead. The Boeing 737-800 flight, operated by Jeju Air, was arriving from Bangkok, Thailand, with 181 passengers on board when it crashed while landing.

Dramatic footage of the crash has emerged online, showing the plane careening off the runway and crashing into a wall before bursting into flames. The cause of the crash has not been officially confirmed, but the fire service believes that a collision with birds and poor weather may have contributed to the disaster.

https://twitter.com/thelastshow/status/1873214343250420044

Rescue efforts are ongoing, with two survivors, both members of the flight crew, pulled from the debris so far. The search for survivors is being hampered by the severity of the crash and the resulting fire, which has made it difficult for rescue teams to access the wreckage.

Of the 124 confirmed fatalities, 54 have been identified as male and 57 as female. An additional 13 bodies were unable to be gendered. The recovery effort is being led by a team of 1,562 personnel, including 490 fire department employees and 455 police officers.

The crash has sent shockwaves through the aviation industry, with many expressing condolences to the families of the victims. The South Korean government has launched an investigation into the cause of the crash, with assistance from international aviation authorities.

The Boeing 737-800 is a widely used aircraft model, known for its safety record. However, this crash is likely to raise questions about the safety of the aircraft and the procedures in place for emergency situations.

The crash is also likely to have a significant impact on the tourism industry, with many passengers on the flight believed to be tourists traveling from Thailand to South Korea. The incident is a sobering reminder of the risks involved in air travel and the importance of ensuring the safety of passengers.

As the investigation into the crash continues, the families of the victims are being offered support and counseling. The South Korean government has also announced plans to provide financial assistance to the families of the victims.

The crash is a tragic reminder of the importance of prioritizing safety in all aspects of life, including air travel. As the world mourns the loss of life, the investigation into the cause of the crash will continue, with the hope of preventing such tragedies from occurring in the future.