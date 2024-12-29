Legends clash ends in stalemate: Malawi and Zambia veterans play out goal-less draw

By Twink Jones Gadama

Lilongwe, Malawi – The highly anticipated friendly match between Malawi’s retired football legends and their Zambian counterparts, the Chipolopolo, ended in a goal-less draw at the Bingu National Stadium yesterday.

The match, which was played in a lively atmosphere, saw some of the greatest players to have ever represented Malawi and Zambia take to the pitch, showcasing their skills and entertaining the crowd.

Despite the lack of goals, the match was a thrilling encounter, with both teams creating scoring opportunities and displaying some impressive football skills. The Malawi legends, who were led by Young Chimodzi showed great determination and teamwork, but were unable to find the back of the net.

The Zambian legends, who were captained by former Chipolopolo star, Patrick Phiri also had their fair share of chances, but were denied by the solid Malawi defense.

The match was played in a friendly spirit, with both teams showing great respect for each other. The players were clearly enjoying themselves, and the crowd was treated to some nostalgic moments as the legends rolled back the years.

The Malawi legends’ team included some of the country’s most iconic players, such as Mtawali, Peter Mponda, Essau Kanyenda, and Joseph Kamwendo. The Zambian legends’ team, on the other hand, featured some of the Chipolopolo’s greatest players, including Phiri, Chris Katongo, and Isaac Chansa.

The match was organized by the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) and the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ), as part of efforts to promote football development and friendship between the two countries.

Speaking after the match, Chimodzi praised his team’s performance, saying they had shown great spirit and determination. “We may not have scored any goals, but we played some great football and showed that we still have what it takes,” he said.

Phiri, on the other hand, praised the Malawi legends for their hospitality and sportsmanship. “We were treated like royalty here in Malawi, and we appreciate the warm welcome,” he said. “The match was a great experience, and we’re looking forward to doing it again sometime.”

The match was attended by a large crowd, including some of Malawi’s top football officials and politicians. The event was also broadcast live on television, allowing fans across the country to watch the legends in action.

Overall, the match was a resounding success, and a great tribute to the legends of Malawi and Zambian football. It was a day to remember, and a celebration of the beautiful game that has brought so much joy and excitement to fans across the continent.