UTM disciplinary hearing: Beleaguered Michael Usi boycotts proceedings

By Twink Jones Gadama

In a dramatic turn of events, Beleaguered Vice President Michael Usi has announced that he will not attend the disciplinary hearing scheduled by the United Transformation Movement (UTM) for Monday, December 30, in Lilongwe.

The UTM disciplinary hearing committee had summoned Usi to appear before it, but he has refused, citing the illegitimacy of the leaders who invited him.

“How can I go to a hearing, yet the one inviting me was elected at an illegal convention? I won’t go,” Usi said in an interview.

This stance is not surprising, given that Usi had previously boycotted the UTM convention that elected new National Executive Committee (NEC) members, labeling it as an “illegal convention”.

The controversy surrounding Usi’s leadership and his refusal to participate in the disciplinary hearing has sparked debate about his intentions.

Some argue that Usi’s actions are aimed at destabilizing the party, as he allegedly seeks to partner with the Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

Usi’s history with UTM is complex. He automatically became the party’s president after the death of former President Saulos Chilima in a plane crash according to UTM Constitution.

However, his leadership has been marred by controversy, and the recent convention that elected new NEC members has only added to the tensions.

The disciplinary hearing committee’s decision to summon Usi was likely a response to his recent accusations against some UTM top officials, whom he alleged had embezzled funds.

However, with Usi’s refusal to attend the hearing, it remains to be seen how the situation will unfold.

As the drama continues to play out, one thing is clear: the future of UTM and its leadership hangs in the balance. Will Usi’s boycott of the disciplinary hearing mark the beginning of a new chapter for the party, or will it lead to further instability?