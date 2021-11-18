By Dorica Mtenje

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Ministry of Land says will embark on removing land officers who are working contrarily to Tonse agenda and strategy.

Deputy lands Minister Abida Mia told The Maravi Post in an interview saying some officers are failing to implement the ministries wish by involved in the illegal practices.

Mia observes that some officers are sabotaging ministry directive for not destroying illegal properties fearing the owner .

She therefore warned that the ministry will deal with irresponsible officers arguing they are ruining President’s reputation.

The deputy minister disclose that the ministry is set to destroy all illegal fences that have been built along lodges especially in lake shores .

