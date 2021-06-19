Scotland prevented England from breaking their defence.

England have put themselves under intense pressure as they are waiting for their last encounter against Czech Republic in group stages on Tuesday following a goalless draw against Scotland.

England, buoyed by 1-0 victory over Croatia in their opener of the prestigious continental showpiece, started the game on high note, giving their fans hopes of victory at 90 minutes. But Scotland’s defence was just too good for blunt striking force of England to penetrate.

Gareth Southgate’s side would have been guaranteed to advance from Group D with a win over their old rivals at Wembley. But discipline, determination and coordination at the back of Scotland saw lethargic England managing just one shot on target and Scotland’s combative display could easily have earned all three points.

Despite a flop that saw them booed off at full-time, England have four points and will be certain of qualifying if they avoid defeat by the Czech Republic in their last group game on Tuesday.

Scotland, in their first major tournament since the 1998 World Cup, looked far more composed than in their opening 2-0 loss to the Czech Republic.

They remain in with a chance of going through if they win their final match against Croatia.

With an average age of 25 years and 31 days, England’s starting line-up was their youngest ever in a major tournament match.

Meeting in a major tournament for the first time since England’s win at Euro 96, this was a redemptive performance for Scotland, whose fans serenaded their team at full-time.

It was the 115th clash between England and Scotland, an ancient rivalry that dates back to 1872 on the pitch and centuries earlier off it.