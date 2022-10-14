What: European Union-African Development Bank Group High-Level Conference on Water Investment

Who: African Development Bank Group – European Union

When: 16 – 19 october 2022

Where: Hybrid: Cairo, Egypt and online

The African Development Bank and the European Union are co- organizing the second European Union-African Development Bank Water Investment Forum on October 16th, 2022, in Cairo, Egypt.

The main objective of this event is to support efforts towards achieving water security on the African continent by providing an annual platform for policymakers, financiers, developers and other stakeholders to discuss ways to improve water investment policies in African countries.

The forum will bring together high-level officials from African countries in charge of water-related investment and financing policies, as well as representatives from national, regional and international stakeholders. These include public agencies responsible for water-related investments; public and private operators of water infrastructure; local and international financiers; water users; research centers and other development partners.

On the sidelines of the forum, African ministers will convene for a special session to provide guidance for the development of an action agenda to improve water finance and investment policies. This agenda will be submitted during COP27 in November and will also provide input for the UN 2023 Water Conference to be held in New York.

Source African Development Bank Group

