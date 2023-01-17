Excellence Assured consultancy firm opens new training centre in Blantyre

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-One of the country’s leading research and training consultancy firms, Excellence Assured has opened its new centre in the commercial city of Blantyre.

In an interview, the companay’s Founder and Chairman Chipiliro Mizere, said the new centre which is located at Chichiri primary school, will operate on weekends, both Saturdays and Sundays, from 1:30 PM to 5:30 PM.

“We are proud to offer a comprehensive curriculum that including courses in Monitoring and Evaluation, Data Entry and Analysis, and Accounting.

Mizire

“Our faculty are well-versed in these areas and have a wealth of experience and expertise to impart to our students,” said Mizere.

He added that on on top of the course offerings at new centre, the company will also be providing consulting services to Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) covering areas of research, data collection, survey design, funding advisory and writing, and reporting to donor services.

Said Mizere “Our company employees are well-versed in these areas and have a wealth of experience and expertise to impart to our clients.”

He said the new students who register for their courses on or before January 21, 2023, will receive a complimentary t-shirt from the institution.

” We are confident that the Excellence Assured Center in Blantyre will make a valuable contribution to the community and we look forward to serving you and helping you achieve your goals,” concluded Mizere.

Established in 2014 by a group of student leaders at the University of Malawi, Chancellor College, Excellence Assured is one of the Malawi’s best and affordable research and training companies.

The company’s mission is to provide comprehensive knowledge and skills in research and data analysis to non-science students, who may not have had access to these types of education before.

After its members graduated, Excellence Assured continued to operate in major cities across Malawi, offering training and consulting services to individuals and non-governmental organizations (NGOs).

