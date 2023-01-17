Mozambican, Malawian arrested for illegal Pangolin possession

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Mwanza Police station are keeping in custody Mozambican national identified as Zakalia Labias, 32, and Elson Kachulu, 36, a Malawian, for possessing a live pangolin.

According to Mwanza Police station publicist Edwin Kaunda the law enforcers received a tip that at Chiwembu Village, two men were selling a live pangolin.

Kaunda explains, “Following the tip-off, police detectives found the two suspects with the said animal, they were immediately arrested.

“The two suspects will appear in court soon to answer a charge of possession of listed species”

Zakalia Labias comes from Potchera Village, Zobue in Mozambique, whilst Elson Kachulu comes from Chikoleka Village, Traditional Authority (T.A) Nthache in Mwanza District.

