Former Malawi leader Joyce Banda appointed as Africa’s environmental champion

NAIROBI(MaraviPost)-The Pan African Climate Justice Alliance (PACJA) has appointed Dr. Joyce Banda, Former President of the Republic of Malawi as a champion of Climate Change and Justice in Africa.

Dr. Mithika Mwenda PACJA Executive Director announced this on Friday, April 28 at an event that took place in Nairobi, Kenya.

Mwenda said Dr. Banda has earned the championship because of her unwavering passion speaking about climate justice and need for compesation for countries that are suffering because of climate injustice through no fault of their own.

“Africa is suffering from the effects of emissions caused by global north’s industrialization. Africa is paying double price having been colonized and her resources used in the west’s industrialization.”

“What Africa is getting in return are effects of global warming without adaptation and mitigation help and climate Justice can only be a reality if the global north demonstrates honest and genuine partnership in enhanced adaptation and mitigation efforts. We need a strong voice to help us raise the voice on behalf of Africa hence the appointment of President Banda as our Africa champion,” said Mwenda.

He added, “Climate Justice and environmental protection is critical to building back better and create climate-resilient communities. Therefore, loss and damage fund need to be new, predictable and adequately resourced and should be additional to existing funds and not just repackage existing humanitarian work as loss and damage.”

Former President Joyce Banda accepted the responsibility saying it will also help her speak for Malawi in her capacity as good will Ambassador on Cyclone Freddy.

Dr. Banda is undertaking her first international engagement as a good will Ambassador after she was appointed to the position by President Lazarus Chakwera. Her first trip to Nairobi is fully funded by the Amujea Leadership Conference championed by Former Liberia President Hellen Sirleaf and the Mo Ibrahim Foundation.

“It was a great honor for me to graciously accept the new responsibility bestowed upon me of a Champion for Africa on Climate Change and Justice. I was particularly impressed because of the successful bilateral talks on the broad and long-lasting impacts of cyclone Freddy on the people and the government of Malawi, the efforts of people and the government of Malawi in addressing its impacts and the long-term response measures that are needed in addressing this crisis as a long term solution,” said Banda.

The Former President was joined by the Malawi High Commissioner in Kenya H.E. Callista Mutharika during the event.

The former Malawi leader also paid a courtesy call on Mrs. Inger Andersen, Executive Director of United Nations Environment Programs (UNEP) at the United Nation’s Headquarters office in Nairobi, Kenya.

“I was accorded the best platform to interact with experts on Climate Change and Justice. This was my first engagement outside the country in my capacity as the Good will Ambassador for Cyclone Freddy. We discussed more on loss and damage as well as rebuilding process,” said Banda

The Executive Director and Rose Mwebeza, UNEP Director for the Regional Office for Africa will also be visiting Malawi next week to meet President Chakwera and other stakeholders in response to devastating effects of Cyclone Freddy.

President Lazarus Chakwera appointed Former Presidents Dr. Joyce Banda and Dr. Bakili Muluzi as Goodwill Ambassadors on Cyclone Freddy Recovery in March.

The Author, Arnold Mnelemba is an Executive Assistant in the office of Former President Dr. Joyce Banda.