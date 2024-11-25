Kabambe Defies Intimidation, Joins Protesters in Biwi Triangle Amidst Chaos

By Twink Jones Gadama

In a bold show of solidarity, newly elected UTM president Dalitso Kabambe joined protesters at Biwi Triangle today, despite the presence of unidentified groups wielding Phanga knives and the firing of teargas by armed police.

Kabambe’s bravery comes as a beacon of hope for Malawians who are determined to exercise their right to demonstrate and voice their concerns.

The situation at Biwi Triangle and surrounding areas, including Mchesi and Biwi areas remains tense, with running battles between protesters and police continuing throughout the day.

Eyewitnesses report that the police have been using excessive force, including teargas and live bullets, to disperse the protesters.

Kabambe, who was elected as the new president of the United Transformation Movement (UTM),has vowed that Malawians will not be deterred from exercising their right to demonstrate and voice their concerns.

He condemned the police for their unprofessional conduct, accusing them of turning a blind eye while Panga-wielding men terrorised the demonstrators.

“It is unacceptable for the police to stand by and watch as innocent protesters are attacked by thugs wielding Phanga knives,” Kabambe said. “As the newly elected president of UTM, I will not stand idly by while Malawians are denied their right to peaceful assembly and demonstration.”

Kabambe’s leadership has been welcomed by many Malawians who are eager for change.

As a former Governor of the Reserve Bank of Malawi, Kabambe brings a wealth of economic expertise to the table.

He has promised to tackle the country’s economic challenges, including fuel shortages, foreign exchange shortages, and rising prices.

The UTM president’s bravery and leadership have inspired many Malawians to take to the streets and demand change.

As the situation continues to unfold, it is clear that Kabambe will play a key role in shaping the country’s future.

In related news, the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) has condemned the police for their excessive use of force against peaceful protesters.

The HRDC has called on the government to respect the rights of citizens to peaceful assembly and demonstration.

The situation in Malawi is a stark reminder of the importance of democracy, human rights, and the rule of law.

In the words of Kabambe, “Malawians will not be deterred from exercising their right to demonstrate and voice their concerns. We will continue to demand change and fight for a better future for our country.”