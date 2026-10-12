Lazarus Chakwera is no longer Eligible for MCP Leadership – Chatinkha Chidzanja Nkhoma

Sharing on Facebook she writes:

Ine ndiwayankhe a SG athuwa freely. My brother being a Secretary General of Malawi Congress Party (MCP). You should be the first one to uphold the Constitution of the party. People who are against the continued violation and abuse of MCP its Constitution are not the enemy. Dr. Chakwera has had two legal terms, and the third one was conditional terms based on whether he won the general election.

flopped miserably. Therefore, since the conditions no longer apply, let him, with dignity, call for a convention so that he can hand over power to next leader. MCP does not lack leaders, and Pastor Chakwera was once a beneficiary of the same process in 2013. Infact the truth is that he did not even qualify because he had not been an active member of MCP for 2 years as required. But Rt. Hon. JZU relented to the will of the members and allowed him.

It is sad that the same man that was a beneficiary of a democratic process has since his inception prevented anyone else to enjoy it. Chakwera has never allowed anyone to compete with him at the two previous Conventions and anyone who challenges him is labelled nasty names and branded an enemy.

My brother Richard, Chimwendo Banda Malawi Congress Party gave Dr. Lazarus Chakwera his two terms, we will not allow a fourth term. Especially that he has nothing to show for his past 2.5 terms. Let us him bow out with dignity kulibe wamuyaya ku Congress.

Kamuzu bowed out after he lost in 1994, Chakuamba and JZU did the same. What is so special about Pastor Chakwera. ABAHAMBE !