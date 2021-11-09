……….BULLETS FC 3-1 MAFCO FC

By Edwin Mbewe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Salima based Soldiers MAFCO FC on Saturday 6th November, 2021 failed to communicate and locate where their enemies were hiding in Blantyre after running shot of Airtel Airtime.

However it was their counterparts the Palestinians who purchased volume bundle thrice using Airtel App to help them locating enemies.

Nyasa Big Bullets dominated the play at midfield through Chimwemwe Idana, veteran Henry magetsi Kabichi and youthful Lanjesi Nkhoma which caused more troubles to the soldiers.

Hassan Kajoke scored for Bullets in the first minute of the game after receiving a beautiful pass from Gomegzani Chirwa.Few minutes later MAFCO tried their efforts to level the score line but their assault group led by Zikhole Ngulube and Joseph Donsa lacked marksmanship and ended up shooting wide and off target.

Bullets continued with their dominance at the hub and attacking so aggressively,no wonder at 30th minute Babatunde Adepoju scored with Kajoke being the architect. Few minutes Adepoju completed his brace after beautifully finishing Chimwemwe Idana’s pass into the net.

Walusungu Mpata came closer to score few minutes after his introduction but Ernest Kakhobwe denied him with a beautiful save. Stanley Billiat and Paul Kasungwi came in as substitutes for Nyasa Big Bullets for Babatunde Adepoju and Lanjesi Nkhoma while MAFCO introduced Martin Masoatheka and former Mighty Wanderers striker Peter Kasonga for Zikani Sichinga and Blessings Phiri.

Bullets went on to hit the bars twice through Idana and M’gwira at 80th and 85th minute. Substitute Masoatheka scored a vital away goal for the Soldiers at 92nd minute.

The second leg of the two sides will be played on 21st November, 2021 at Chitowe ground in Dwangwa with the winner of the two legs sailing through into semifinals.

Callisto Pasuwa, Nyasa Big Bullets head coach said his boys dominated the play In attacking and at the midfield which he said his boys could have scored even a dozen of goals.He then acknowledged that their counterparts MAFCO were a good side.Chimwemwe Idana was later voted man of the match.

“We have won at home and will be traveling to Dwangwa where we will have to go and attack and score more goals”, Pasuwa says.

MAFCO assistant Coach, Yohane Fulaye, said his boy did not play according to their plans especially in the first half.

“We will be playing at home in the second leg,we will make sure not to concede early goals as we did today,but we have scored a vital goal here”, says Fulaye.

Nyasa Big Bullets are yet to win the championship of the Airtel Top eight since it’s establishment in 2017, as they lost to Silver Strikers one nil on aggregate after losing one nil in the first leg before playing to a goalless draw at Mulanje Park in a return leg in it’s inaugural year.

In 2018 they reached the finals and lost one nil to Blue Eagles FC,Stuart Mbunge scored from spot kick after Yamikani Fodya failed to contain Gilbert Chirwa as he was attacking hence fouled him in the process.

