Joseph FC are champions

By Edwin Mbewe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Former Flames defender Elvis Kafoteka on Sunday, November 7, 2021 led his team Joseph FC from Nkonkha Mchinji to win the championship of Chipiku division one and earn a promotion into the Central Region Premier Division League after a four to two victory over Play Football Malawi.

Joseph FC dominated the play in the first half as they led by two goals to nil within twenty minutes of play through Rahim Mtondela,but Play Football Malawi reacted too fast as they leveled the score line towards the end of the half through Lameck Songolo.At half time it was two all.

Second half Play Football Malawi started on a high note but lacked marksmanship as they ended up misfiring, and just twenty minutes of play in the second half, Elvis Kafoteka’s boys took over the charge of the game again through Mtondela who completed his hat trick of the day, the goal which the other camp was not pleased with as they thought it was scored from an off side position.

Few minutes later John M’bwana completely slaughtered Play Football Malawi with the fourth goal.At regulation time it was Joseph FC who emerged the winners and crowned the Champions of CRFA Chipiku division one league with eleven points from five games played in the play-offs.

Joseph FC Coach, Elvis Kafoteka, thanked God for leading them to the victory and Championship of division one.

He, however, acknowledged that it was a tough game against Play Football Malawi who were also looking forward to the championship.

“Play Football is a good side and I can describe the whole season as a good experience to me as an upcoming coach as I have learnt more from other coaches. We will beef up our squad next season as we will be playing in Premier Division “,He lamented.

Davie Mpima, Technical Director Play Football Malawi, acknowledged finishing badly but he was satisfied as their aim was to get promotion into the Premier Division League which they said they have achieved. Mpima also hailed his boys for good performance.

“We will recruit other players to beef up our team from Likuni Spurs and from our catchment area.Today we struggled much in defence”, Mpima said.

CRFA Vice general Secretary Antonio Manda said it was a good journey which started in April this year.He then appealed to the three teams namely; Joseph FC,Play Football Malawi and Ngwanje FC which have qualified into Premier Division to prepare well saying they have now entered semi Super League which requires more experience and dedication.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...