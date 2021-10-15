Malawi National Assembly Speaker who is also Member of Parliament (MP) for Mzimba North East Catherine Gotani Hara

By Edwin Mbewe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi National Assembly Speaker who is also Member of Parliament (MP) for Mzimba North East Catherine Gotani Hara has donated money amounting to MK300,000 to Ekwendeni Hammers ahead of their FDH Bank Cup finals against Silver Strikers FC on October 15,2021 at the Bingu National Stadium.

The Malawi Speaker donated the money to Hammers as a diehard supporter and again expression of love to the team from her constituency.

Hara is expected will also grace the finals at Bingu Stadium with an aim of motivating Ekwendeni Hammers.

As per Chairperson of Friends of Catherine Gotani Hara, who is also an executive Committee member for Ekwendeni Hammers, MaCMillan Matewere said the donation will boost the morale of players ahead of the finals.

Matewere added that the funds will help to cater for some allowances and food since the game will be played away in Lilongwe.

He has therefore hailed the Speaker for the timely support.

Hara has for several occasions helped Ekwendeni Hammers since it’s establishment in 2011.

Ekwendeni Hammers who were promoted into the Super League in 2020-2021 season have performed beyond people’s expectations finishing amongst the top 10 teams in the TNM and reaching the finals of the MK90 million FDH Prestigious cup.

The Hammers may bank MK25 million into their 525Wallet, Banki Pakhomo tomorrow if they win the Cup and MK9 million if they finish as the runners-up.