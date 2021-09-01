Malawians hail Homeland Minister Chimwendo Banda for condemning MCP youths’ conduct

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)—Malawians have praised Minister of Homeland Security, Richard Chimwendo Banda, for rising above party politics and rebuke the conduct displayed by the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Youth at Parliament round about on Tuesday as President Lazarus Chakwera went to launch the start of a six-lane road covering nearly a four-kilometre distance in Lilongwe city.

In a clip circulating on social media, the MCP Youth Wing members are seen in security gear guarding the presidential convoy thereby disturbing the police officers discharging their duties effectively.

Reacting, Chimndo Banda has strongly warned the youth never to repeat the conduct.

“What has happened today by some youth at Parliament round about is bad and MUST never happen again. I know we are all excited to see the President and move with him but this is not acceptable at ALL.

“I have called for a meeting of Youth group leaders to address this. Malawi Congress Party Youth are well known for good discipline and we must continually guard this,” said Chimwendo according to a leaked Whatsapp conversation.

Social and political activist Onjezani Kenani has hailded the minister for condemning the act of the youth.

“It’s great that the Director of Youth in the Malawi Congress Party has strongly rebuked this conduct. This nonsense must stop,” he said.

Kenani, who earlier on described the MCP youth as thugs, has also withdrawn the statement saying he was wrong.

“Yesterday I used the word “thug” to describe overzealous Malawi Congress Party youth who went running along the President’s motorcade. I was wrong. The words we use might cause greater damage than the act we seek to condemn. I am sorry to the MCP youth.

“However, MCP should guard against such overzealousness. Similar excesses by cadets of the Democratic Progressive Party and young democrats did not start overnight. They started off as overzealous supporters of the party and their president.

“Even in the late 1950s and early 1960s, what started off as overzealous support led to the burning of houses belonging to Jehovah’s Witnesses and to the killing of people. We must not let history repeat itself,” he said.

He added: “Besides, that conduct actually endangers the life of the President. The youth are not an organ mandated to guard our Head of State. Anybody wanting to harm the President could infiltrate their group to get closer to him.”

Let us not repeat past mistakes, in the name of outdoing each other to show support to the President and to the party.