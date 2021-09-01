Msewa arrested for sleeping with biological daughter

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Shame! The Malawi Police in Lilongwe are keeping in custody ministry of agriculture’s accountant for sleeping with his own biological daughter.

The suspect identified as Innocent Msewa Assistant accountant at capital hill has been arrested on allegations that he has been sleeping with his biological daughter at area 23.

Msewa was taken to court on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 where he was denied bail.

According to court document the suspect’s daughter had to seek refugee at a church elder in area 23.

She told the church elder that she is tired of sleeping with his father.

The girl was pregnant and has a child fathered by his biological father. She had gone mad reaching the stage of dumping the baby .

Msewa is a bishop of a certain church in Lilongwe.

Currently he has been remanded to Maula prison in the capital Lilongwe..