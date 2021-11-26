By Dorica Mtenje

MLILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi’s Financial intelligence Authority (FIA) calls Members of Parliament (MPs) to support the agency’s efforts in combating financial crimes through the financial crimes act which is yet to brought to the august house.

FIA Deputy Vincent Chipeta said the combating includes the money laundering ,terrorist financing and fraud.

Chipeta said the meeting aims at presenting issues requiring amendments to the attention law makers.

He said since 2019 FIA has managed to have financial crimes regulations issued in May 2020.

Chairperson for Legal affairs Peter Dimba applauded FIA for the short training and promised to take the matter to the august house.

Dimba said its a welcome development as long as it serves to support Malawians as members they will support it.

However, the agency has not been working effective over political influences.

