Mutharika must act fastly: Which Cabinet Ministers deserve the sack and why?

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-A Cabinet reshuffle should not be treated as a political ritual or an exercise in rewarding personal loyalty. It is an important instrument of leadership, discipline and accountability.

President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika must seriously consider reshaping his Cabinet to restore public confidence, strengthen government performance and send a clear message that incompetence, arrogance, corruption and abuse of public office will not be tolerated.

Regular Cabinet assessments and decisive changes can discourage complacency, promote discipline and remind ministers that their positions are based on performance, not personal connections.

Mr President, the time for difficult decisions is approaching.

The question is no longer simply whether your Cabinet needs a reshuffle, but whether some ministers are delivering the results Malawians expect from their respective portfolios.

More concerning are reports and public perceptions that some officials enjoying close proximity to the President may be operating with a sense of political immunity.

Leadership must never be reduced to protecting personal friendships or rewarding loyalty. It must involve confronting underperformance, investigating allegations of misconduct and ensuring that every public officeholder serves the interests of the nation.

No minister should be untouchable.

Malawians deserve effective leadership, measurable results and a government that takes responsibility for its failures.

SEVEN CABINET MINISTERS FACING SERIOUS PERFORMANCE QUESTIONS

Finance Minister Joseph Mwanamvekha

The continuing foreign exchange difficulties, pressure on businesses and concerns over the country’s tax environment have placed the Ministry of Finance under considerable scrutiny.

The minister needs to demonstrate a convincing economic recovery strategy, particularly on export growth, foreign exchange generation, revenue mobilisation and fiscal management.

The question is whether the current economic policy direction is delivering meaningful relief to businesses and ordinary citizens.

Information Minister Shadric Namalomba

The Ministry of Information requires stronger coordination, effective communication and timely dissemination of government information.

Concerns about the minister’s public conduct and perceived arrogance also raise questions about his approach to leadership and engagement with stakeholders.

Government communication should not revolve around personalities or political proximity. The minister must ensure that public relations officers, government departments and agencies communicate accurate information promptly and professionally.

Health Minister Madalitso Baloyi

The country’s health sector requires visible leadership, decisive policy direction and urgent attention to service delivery challenges.

The minister must demonstrate greater leadership in addressing medicine shortages, healthcare financing, hospital capacity and the working conditions of health personnel.

Malawians need a Health Minister who is actively engaged with the challenges confronting hospitals and patients rather than one whose leadership is difficult to assess through tangible results.

Justice and Constitutional Affairs Minister Charles Mhango

The administration of justice requires independence, transparency and equal application of the law.

The minister faces questions about the government’s approach to high-profile corruption cases, the strengthening of anti-corruption institutions and the protection of the rule of law.

Any allegations of politically selective prosecution or interference in corruption cases require credible evidence and independent investigation.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau must be allowed to discharge its responsibilities without political interference, regardless of the individuals under investigation.

Trade Minister Simon Itaye

Malawi urgently needs a stronger production and export strategy capable of generating foreign exchange and reducing dependence on imports.

The Ministry of Trade should be driving industrial development, supporting local manufacturers, expanding export markets and creating opportunities for businesses.

The minister must demonstrate how the country’s production capacity will be transformed into tangible economic growth and improved foreign exchange earnings.

Labour Minister Joel Chigona

Youth unemployment and limited opportunities for economic participation remain major concerns.

The Ministry of Labour must demonstrate stronger leadership in employment creation, vocational training, skills development and youth empowerment initiatives.

The minister should provide clear evidence of programmes being implemented to connect young people with meaningful employment and sustainable economic opportunities.

Energy Minister Jean Mathanga

Fuel shortages and unreliable electricity supply continue to raise serious concerns about Malawi’s energy security.

The Ministry of Energy needs a credible and sustainable strategy to address petroleum supply challenges, improve electricity generation and strengthen distribution infrastructure.

Repeated deadlines and public assurances are not enough. Malawians need measurable progress, realistic implementation timelines and transparent explanations whenever promised targets are missed.

The minister must demonstrate that government has a practical plan to end recurring fuel shortages and reduce electricity disruptions.

MUTHARIKA MUST PUT PERFORMANCE ABOVE LOYALTY

A Cabinet reshuffle should not be driven by political revenge, personal disagreements or pressure from competing factions. It should be guided by performance assessments, integrity, competence and the ability to deliver government priorities.

President Mutharika must demand measurable results from every minister and ensure that allegations of corruption, misconduct and abuse of office are properly investigated.

Those who are failing to deliver should be replaced by individuals with the competence, integrity and determination to serve the country.

The President must also recognise that retaining underperforming ministers can undermine his own political credibility and weaken public confidence in his administration.

Malawi cannot afford a Cabinet where political proximity matters more than results.

Mr President, reshuffle your Cabinet, restore discipline and make accountability the foundation of your administration.

CABINET PERFORMANCE MUST COME FIRST. MALAWI DESERVES RESULTS!