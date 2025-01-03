Mzimba Luwerezi legislator Chirwa to offer scholarship to 124 needy students

MZUZU-(MaraviPost)-UTM Member of Parliament (MP) for Mzimba Luwerezi constituency, Sam Chirwa has taken another milestone in the education sector as he has announced plan to grant scholarship package worth millions of Kwachas to over 124 needy and brilliant secondary school students in his area.

Currently, Chirwa is already supporting 123 needy students from his constituency who are in different secondary schools.

But speaking during the New Year Eve party which he organised in his area, Chirwa announced that he will top up the number of beneficiaries.

Concerns have been raised over difficulties many parents who are financially unstable undergo in paying school fees when they take their children to schools with high fee which they cannot afford.

“I’m impressed with the performances of students who have been benefiting from my initiative. I want to see my constituents to climb the education ladder to the highest point,” said Chirwa.

He then advised the students to make good use of the initiative and other opportunities available to study harder and serve effectively as well as efficiently in the communities they may find themselves to help improve the livelihood of the citizenry.

Chirwa then appealed to parents and other stakeholders in the grooming and education of children to continue to use their limited resources on their education rather than on things which would not be beneficial to them and the constituency.

“I will continue supporting them until they finish up their secondary school education. What I want is to reduce illiteracy level in my area,” he disclosed.

Different parents who spoke during the celebration thanked their MP for his untired support to the community.

“You’ve been supportive to almost each and everyone since 2019. For the first time, our area has produced a best football team called Luwerezi FC. Apart from that, you have been boosting business of many women.

“About development projects, It will take more time to mention one by one. We ask God to continue blessing you,” parents said.

Chirwa has also announced plan to support the country’s renowned artists, Laurence Mbenjere and Moses Makawa who have been on silent mode for some years.

Chirwa said has not been doing or will not do that because of politics saying, “I am son of the soil and I know all the hardships the community is passing through.”