My Take On It:  First call for all Malawians to pray in 2025

” ….if my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sin and will heal their land…” — 2 Chronicles 7:14

Then Jesus told his disciples a parable to show them that they should always pray and not give up. – Luke 18:1

“Ask not what your country can do for you—ask what you can do for your country”. – Former US President John F. Kennedy Inaugural Speech, January 20, 1961. He emphasized the importance of collective effort and sacrifice for the greater good.

Malawi is broken. Since 1994, as a country, it has been hemorrhaging and slowly breaking; the events of the 2019 presidential election result, and then those of June 10, 2024 in a sense bringing this status in the process.

As we approach 2025, with the startling US 2024 Presidential elections, Malawi as the rest of Africa, and indeed the developing member states of the United Nations, must look inside for options that will respond to the needs of their citizens and leadership.

I asked several persons in my circles of influence: some responded fast, others took a little nudging, and a third group did not even offer any response except for one “Happy New Year.”

The responses were refreshing, eye-openers; although many looked at the current “things wrong with Malawi, but the damage started at the beginning of democratic change in Malawi. However, here are the responses, and I thank all those that responded.

This is the beginning of a process; other voices are welcomed and will be highlighted in future article (s).

The questions were:

Can you please tell me (you will not be quoted)….

1. What are five things the Malawi Government and its leaders (political and civic) should do in 2025 to turn things around in Malawi?

2. What are five things Malawians should do in 2025 to turn things around in Malawi?

Of the 13 people the questions were sent, only four sent in their responses, herein reported. Below is the first of the responses.

The first respondent was super excited, using his vast media background, he wrote as follows (edited for space and clarity).

Almost similar to clapping hands, the response started with “now, turning to what I am personally advocating for Malawi, the approach that was utilized by Singaporean leader Lee Kuan Yew after gaining independence from Britain in 1965.

Singapore was then a low-income nation with no mineral resources. Thus, Lee decided to situate Singapore’s economic environment so that it was accommodative to capital. Among others, he 1. equalized property ownership for citizens and investors; 2. removed currency control barriers, engendering a low-tax regimen, and used what little money Singapore had to incentivize FDI; 3. to educate Singaporeans to take advantage of employment opportunities resulting from this FDI.

This approach has seen Singapore rise from the ranks of the poorest nations at independence, to the top tier of richest nations in the world. Singapore’s paradigm shift has successfully been copied by numerous nations including China, Ireland, India, Cambodia, and various Gulf States.

It is being advocated for Malawi to take this approach for the simple reason that like Singapore in 1965, Malawi had little in the way of exports to global markets and does not have the requisite assets to indulge in an internal development plan. The options are either continued recourse to IMF, World Bank, or individual nations to fund the country, which come with strings attached and conditions, or a bold break toward a future where an open Malawian market attracts private investors whose only interest is making a profit.

To do this, the country has to make: 1. Reforms of property ownership, 2. Currency controls, taxation regimes, (governance are required). 3. Since Malawi does not have the resources of Mozambique, Tanzania, or Zambia, it would need to start a radical free market model to allow it to upstage its better resourced neighbours. That said, once in place, the results would put the country in the driver’s seat, while the neighbours quibbled and debated or retaliate. In summary therefore: What the Malawi economy needs:

1. Instill proven fiscal and monetary policies and tax regimes that will stimulate production first. Production will bring in the forex. Punitive taxes on producers, coupled with high costs of production, put the country’s output on a comparative disadvantage, making the same products produced in Malawi to be of higher costs than similar products from our neighbours. Importers will go for the fair priced products, and the country misses out on forex opportunities.

2. Create an environment that will attract investors. Kamuzu went as far as offering a 40-year tax holiday for investors like David Whitehead, Carlsberg, and Lever Brothers. Such a move provided employment to thousands of Malawians and the corporate tax was compensated by PAYE from the same employees. That is why these companies closed shop when their respective tax holidays expired (circa 1994-1999! Many just crossed the borders into neighboring Mozambique and Zambia.)

3. Pull back on incessant executive spending sprees. Make sure that every forex output is reciprocated by forex input. The presidential foreign trips with bloated entourages have extremely damaged Malawi’s ailing economy.

4. Malawians must contain/control their appetites for spending. Officials shouldn’t purchase every Toyota Landcruiser model that is released, just to merely be on the convoys.

5. Extensive Executive fiscal discipline is essential. The executive has to sacrifice for the good of the populace. Some of the lavish luxuries can be forgotten. Pomp, ego, and a 100+ vehicle-convoy are not prudent for an economy that is failing to supply fuel to its population.

For 30 years Malawi was a thriving nation, with vast development that catapulted it into the modern world. Without delving deeply into the 30-year reign of former president Dr. H. Kamuzu Banda, it serves as a reminder that during these years, Malawi was a praying nation: from the national anthem, various mountain sites, and youth displays at national functions. Such prayers as “O God bless our Land of Malawi…” and “Long Live Kamuzu” were etched in our hearts. With the coming of democratic change, Malawians during the last five administrations (Muluzi, wa Mutharika, J. Banda, A.P. Mutharika, and Chakwera), these national prayers appear to have taken a back seat; our collective hearts no longer pray for all our leaders (whether we voted for them or not). Bickering, finger-pointing, and petty jealousies have replaced prayers. The bickering etc. must stop. Malawians must once again pray for our leaders and our country.



#PrayMalawiPray!