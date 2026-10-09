NBM plc injects K60 million into Blantyre Sports Club projects

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc has unveiled K60 million in support for Blantyre Sports Club (BSC) construction projects, including a security fence.

The support strengthens NBM plc’s 16-year partnership with the sports facility.

Speaking after the handover ceremony on Wednesday, NBM plc Head of Corporate Banking Division Bernard Masi said the contribution was part of the Bank’s commitment to supporting the communities the club serves.

“The Bank recognises the role that BSC plays in serving communities and bringing people together, most of whom are also our customers. The partnership is not only about the Bank’s corporate association with the club but also about contributing to initiatives that benefit the wider community,” said Masi.

Masi said part of the K60 million would support maintenance works at the club, whose infrastructure has aged over the years, while also contributing to initiatives aimed at promoting participation in sport.

Blantyre Sports Club Chairman Nathan Nkhata commended the bank, saying the contribution was higher than initially anticipated.

“The fencing project is necessary to address security concerns at the club and prevent people from freely accessing the golf course,” said Nkhata.

Nkhata said the K60 million is sufficient to complete the fencing project, although the club has other development plans for which it may seek further support from NBM plc.

“The club’s corporate social responsibility initiatives include a programme that has opened up golf to six women by providing free membership for two years. Most of the women benefiting from the initiative are NBM plc employees, providing another link between the bank’s support and the club’s community programmes,” said Nkhata.