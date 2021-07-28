Vice President Dr Saulos Chilima hosted Her Excellency Zahra Muazu Omar, High Commissioner of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to Malawi

The governments of Malawi and Nigeria have expressed optimism that the existing cooperation between Abuja and Lilongwe will continue to flourish to cover areas of mutual benefit including Trade and Investment beyond the two country’s bilateral, regional, and international relations.

The commitment was made when Vice President Dr Saulos Chilima hosted Her Excellency Zahra Muazu Omar, High Commissioner of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to Malawi.

Muazu Omar presented her Letters of Credence to President Dr Lazarus Chakwera on 5th July 2021 in Lilongwe.

And on Wednesday, 28th July, she paid Chilima a courtesy call to discuss a number of issues pertaining to the two countries.

Omar pledged continued support to Malawi in areas of agriculture, health, education, and trade among other sectors.

She also said her government will support Malawi to explore the idea of having a fertilizer plant in the country from which some and large-scale farmers can benefit.

The Nigerian High Commission in Lilongwe was established in September 2012. Malawi does not currently have an Embassy or a consulate in Nigeria.