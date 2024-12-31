Opposition leader Chaponda describes “2024 as a Year of darkness, leadership void”

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-MaraviPost-As the year 2024 ends today, The leader of the opposition has described 2024 as a year marked by tragic loss and consistent failures in the healthcare system.

In an interview with Maravi Post on Monday, December 30, Chaponda stated that the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has shown stagnation, food insecurity, and a significant undermining of democratic values.

He therefore urges Malawians to demand an end to the incompetence, corruption, and crises that have plagued the nation in the latter part of 2024.

“As we close the door on this tragic year, we must open our eyes to the future,” Chaponda said,

He expressed grave concerns about the Electoral Commission (MEC) and the disregard for life and dignity that has characterized 2024.

He further emphasized that in 2025, citizens must be more demanding, assertive, and proactive in supporting innocent Malawians exercising their right to peaceful demonstrations.

Chaponda condemned the government’s failure to act decisively and plan effectively, noting that the lack of action is not due to a shortage of solutions but rather a refusal to acknowledge the depth of the problems.

He also highlighted concerns about the integrity of the forthcoming elections, the role of the National Registration Bureau (NRB), and the necessity for change and security for citizens.

He therefore, tells Malawians that “enough is enough.”

Chaponda therefore told Malawians to make 2025 a year of accountability, progress, and renewed commitment to the people of Malawi as we owe it to those we have lost, those who continue to suffer, and the generations that will follow.