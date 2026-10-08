PawaPay becomes one of the first licensed PSPs in Mozambique

New Bank of Mozambique licence enables direct merchant onboarding across one of Africa’s fastest-growing mobile money markets

Ilídio Matchebe, Mozambique Country Director, PawaPay

MAPUTO, Mozambique, 8 October 2026 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/ – PawaPay, a leading pan-African payments aggregator, has been granted a Payment Service Provider (PSP) licence by the Bank of Mozambique through its local subsidiary, Quidexplus Mozambique.



The authorisation makes PawaPay one of the first companies to be licensed to operate as a PSP in Mozambique, giving merchants a regulated route into one of Africa’s most active mobile money markets.

The licence allows PawaPay to onboard merchants directly in Mozambique and provide regulated payment services across the country.

Mozambique’s mobile money market now exceeds 12 million active accounts across three operators: M-Pesa (Vodacom), E-Mola (Movitel) and mKesh (Tmcel).

Until now, limited licensed payment infrastructure has restricted how merchants operate at scale in the market.

“Mozambique has been one of the most active mobile money markets on the continent for years, but merchants have had no reliable way to operate here at scale,” said Ilídio Matchebe, Mozambique Country Director at PawaPay. “Becoming one of the first PSPs licensed by the Bank of Mozambique changes that. We can now onboard merchants directly and connect them to the operators their customers already use day to day.”

The Mozambique licence sits alongside PawaPay’s existing regulated presence across 23 African markets, where the company processes around 7 million transactions a day for customers operating in sectors including ride-hailing, remittance, retail and NGOs.

The licence enables PawaPay to begin commercial operations immediately, with merchant onboarding expected to begin in the coming days.

The company is also in advanced discussions with M-Pesa, E-Mola and international remittance providers around expanding inbound payment flows into Mozambique.

Distributed by African Media Agency (AMA) on behalf of PawaPay

About PawaPay

PawaPay helps global and local businesses operate across African mobile money through a single API. The company connects merchants to mobile money wallets across 23 African markets, working directly with banks and mobile network operators to support collections, settlement, FX and reconciliation.

Founded in 2020, PawaPay has successfully processed over 3.5 billion transactions. The company supports businesses operating across sectors including ride-hailing, remittance, retail, NGOs and international expansion into African markets.

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