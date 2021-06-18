Simbi FC captain Innocent Phiri

By Edwin Mbewe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Captain for Chipiku Premier Division side Simbi FC,Innocent Phiri says it is a great achievement reaching the national level of the prestigious FDH/FAM cup.

Phiri said FDH cup came at the time they failed to qualify to the elite league after being eliminated in the first round of the MK14.5 million Chipiku Premier league hence wanted to prove the critics wrong by reaching far in the cup.

Simbi FC has been paired with a TNM Super League side Red Lions in the round of 32 national stage,in a draw which took place at Mpira in Blantyre on Friday, June 18,2021.

Commenting on the draw, Simbi FC captain said it was their wish to meet a team playing in the elite league in this stage so that they get a test of the heat from Super League.

“We are optimistic of doing better against Red Lions and sail through to the last eight and even further more, Mchinji should give us the whole support”, Phiri added.

CRFA had six teams qualifying to the national level and have been drawn as follows, Redlions versus Simbi FC, Mighty Tigers Versus Kasungu Police,Kamuzu Barracks Versus Ngolowindo,Baka City Versus Dedza Young Soccer, Ekwendeni Hammers Versus Airborne Rangers and Dedza Dynamos versus MAFCO FC.