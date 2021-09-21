A transitional government made up of the military, civilian representatives and protest groups have been ruling as part of a power-sharing agreement.

“We’re not going back… there are people trying to turn back the hands of time,” said Information Minister Hamza Baloul in a statement read on state TV.

– Advertisement –





The Sudanese government has said the situation in the country is now “under control” but there are still agitations among some citizens.

Sudan’s transition to democratic regime is still facing deep political divisions and chronic economic problems.

It is yet to be seen how far this current transitional government could withstand any move to dismantle what has already been built so far.

Source: Africa Feeds