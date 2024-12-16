Young Pastors Network lauds Chakwera on Mumba’s appointment as Labour Minister

MZUZU-(MaraviPost)-The country’s religious grouping under the banner Young Pastors Network (YPN) has lauded President Lazarus Chakwera for appointing Vitumbiko Mumba as Labour Minister saying the latter represents youths in the cabinet.

Mumba was appointed following resignation of former Labour Minister Agnes NyaLonje.

In a press statement made available to the Maravi Post signed by YPN Secretary General Tusalifye Mbeye said Mumba’s appointment is a clear testimony to Chakwera’s vision for a brighter future of our Nation, one that is driven by the energy, creativity, and innovative spirit of young people.

Mbeye observes that the appointment will inspire a new generation of leaders and provide a platform for the youth to contribute meaningfully to the development of the country.

“We wish to express our heartfelt appreciation to President Chakwera for appointmenting the youthful person, Engineer Mumba as Minister of Labour. This bold move demonstrates the president ’s commitment to empowering the youth and fostering a culture of inclusivity and diversity in our government.

“This appointment of a youthful minister is a clear testimony to the President’s vision for a brighter future of our Nation, one that is driven by the energy, creativity, and innovative spirit of our young people.

We believe that this appointment will inspire a new generation of leaders and provide a platform for the youth to contribute meaningfully to the development of our nation,” reads the statement in part.

Young Pastors Network commends, “We commend the President for withstanding internal pressure by demonstrating that he is an independent thinker.

“We look forward to working with the newly appointed minister and we also call for our fellow young people in Malawi to rally behind the youthful Minister and give him all the necessary support to help him drive positive change and progress in our nation”.

