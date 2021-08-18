LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Mzuzu’s Mchengautuba casual labor has been emerged as a Airtel Yabeba promotion’s MK5 million grand prize.

During the final draw of the promotion conducted on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 in the capital Lilongwe, Mafumbo Banda aged 35 was over the moon when got call from Airtel official informing him of the good news of winning the prize.

Banda who is into piecework as source of income into expressed happiness over the prize saying will venture into business.

Airtel Malawi Marketing Director Thokozani Sande said the cash prizes the company has given out amount to MK98 million.

Sande was delighted and proud of how the prizes given out over the course of the draw have changed lives of the winners in form of school fees and capital for business.

She cited Mulanje’s weekly MK1 million winner who went straight to buy food after winning the money and two students who said they will use the money to pay school fees.

Sande further said that the promotion has helped Airtel to engage with its customers.

“As Airtel, we continue to service customers and add more coverage so that more Malawians can be connected. We are always there to make sure that our customers are happy and we engage them,” said Sande.

Licensing Manager for National Lotteries Board Miriam Kumbuyo said the promotion was conducted in a free and fair manner and all people who won have been given their prizes.

“We have checked and we have not found any problem with the promotion,” said Kumbuyo.

Airtel Yabeba promotion was rolled out on May 13, 2021 and it ended on August 15. Over the weeks, 48 customers from 22 districts across the country won MK1 million each. Thousands of customers also won various cash prizes.