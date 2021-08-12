Kambala fired

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera has been lauded for sacking Energy Minister Newton Kambala and chief adviser on strategy and manifesto implementation Chris Chaima Banda in connection with his alleged embroilment in fuel supply contracts at National Oil Company of Malawi (Nocma).

According to a press statement issued on August 11, 2021 and signed by the Secretary to President and Cabinet, Zanga-Zanga Chikhosi, the removal of Kambala from the ministerial position is with immediate effect.

While State House Director of Communication Sean Kampondeni confirmed also firing of Chaima Banda with immediate effect.

Social media commentator on his facebook wall wrote: “President has done well to fire the arrested cabinet minister, Newton Kambala, and his (the President’s) advisor, Chris Chaima Banda.

In fact, I was hoping the two would quickly tender resignations before being actually relieved of their positions.

The only person who resigned in similar circumstances, I remember well, was Neno South MP (as he was then) Joe Manduwa (the first MP to advocate for the growing of canabis for commercial purposes, for which he was widely ridiculed).

In August 2000, Joe Manduwa resigned as deputy minister of agriculture after being charged with shooting dead 21-year-old Kachepa Filiasi, following an argument at Manduwa’s business premises in Mwanza (the shooting took place in 1998, but the deputy minister was charged in 2000).

Joe Manduwa wrote in his resignation letter, “I cannot appear in court while wearing my ministerial jacket.”

Such men of principles are in short supply these days. They wait to be fired.

Post Script:

I am also being reminded that Goodall Gondwe resigned as Economic Planning Minister, after being charged with treason (in the Midnight Six saga) in 2013. Thanks to those who reminded me.