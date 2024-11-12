DPP Refutes Malicious Allegations on Former President Mutharika’s Health

By Twink Jones Gadama

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has come out strongly to deny and refute allegations made by Maravi Post, an online publication regarding former President Arthur Peter Mutharika’s health.

According to the DPP, the article published by Maravi Post on November 11, 2024, claiming that President Mutharika postponed his voter registration due to illness, is completely false and baseless.

The article alleged that President Mutharika was unable to travel to his home village in Thyolo for voter registration due to health issues and that his physician, Dr. Kingsley Magomero, was rushed to Page House to attend to him.

Shadrick Namalomba, Presidential Spokesperson and DPP National Publicity Secretary, stated that President Mutharika is in excellent health and has been actively engaging in various activities.

In fact, he recently visited two constituencies in Machinga, where he distributed food items to those in need.

Furthermore, President Mutharika is scheduled to attend the opening of the DPP orientation workshop for newly elected NGC members this Friday and the DPP fundraising dinner the following day, Saturday.

This clearly contradicts the allegations made by Maravi Post.

The DPP condemns this malicious writing and urges the writer to verify information from reliable sources, such as the President’s spokesperson, before publishing.

The party also calls upon the writer to retract the article and issue an apology to President Mutharika and the DPP.

This is not the first time the DPP has faced allegations from the MCP and its sympathizers.

Recently, the MCP accused President Mutharika of various wrongdoings, which were strongly denied by the DPP.

The DPP’s strong response to these allegations demonstrates the party’s commitment to setting the record straight and protecting its leaders’ reputation.

As the 2025 polls approach, it is essential for the public to focus on verified sources of information and disregard false and malicious allegations.