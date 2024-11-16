DPP’s Commitment to Electoral Reforms: Separating Fact from Fiction

By Twink Jones Gadama

The recent article by Lyson Goodwin Sibande, criticizing DPP’s stance on electoral reforms, raises important questions about the party’s commitment to free and fair elections.

However, it’s crucial to examine the context and motivations behind DPP’s actions.

While it’s true that DPP defended the 2019 election results, it’s also important to acknowledge that the party has since acknowledged the need for electoral reforms.

The call for MEC chair Justice Annabel Mtalimanja’s resignation is not about undermining the electoral process but rather ensuring its integrity.

Moreover, Sibande’s assertions about DPP’s hypocrisy seem to be driven by a biased perspective, overlooking the party’s efforts to address electoral irregularities.

A closer look at the events leading up to the 2020 elections reveals a complex situation, with multiple actors involved.

It’s essential to recognize that DPP, AFORD, and UTM are working together to advocate for electoral reforms, which is a positive step towards strengthening Malawi’s democracy.

Rather than dismissing their efforts as hypocritical, we should encourage constructive dialogue and collaboration.

Exposing Biased Perspectives

A critical examination of Sibande’s article reveals a clear bias towards MCP, with the author failing to provide balanced reporting.

As an MCP supporter, Sibande’s views are tainted by party loyalty, undermining his credibility on this issue.

The article’s tone and language suggest a deliberate attempt to discredit DPP and its leaders, rather than engaging in constructive criticism.

This approach does little to advance the conversation on electoral reforms and only serves to polarize the debate.

The Way Forward

To truly address electoral irregularities and ensure free and fair elections, Malawians must engage in inclusive and respectful dialogue.

This requires setting aside party affiliations and focusing on the common goal of strengthening democracy.

DPP’s call for electoral reforms should be seen as an opportunity for collaboration, rather than an admission of guilt.

By working together, Malawian parties can create a more transparent and accountable electoral process.

In conclusion, while Sibande’s article raises important concerns, its biased perspective and failure to provide balanced reporting undermine its credibility.

A more constructive approach to addressing electoral reforms is necessary, one that prioritizes collaboration and inclusivity.

DPP’s NGC Orientation Workshop Opens with Call for Unity and Victory

By Twink Jones Gadama

Former President Arthur Peter Mutharika officially opened the orientation workshop for the Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) National Governing Council (NGC) members yesterday, emphasizing the need for unity and vibrant leadership to secure victory in next year’s elections.

Mutharika urged the new NGC to bring innovative ideas to the table, fostering a collaborative environment that would propel the party forward.

His remarks set the tone for the workshop, attended by key party officials, including Secretary General Peter Mukhito and National Director Mary Navicha.

Mukhito expressed gratitude to Mutharika for supporting the workshop, which aims to strengthen the party’s structures and strategize for future success.

This event follows recent appointments of presidential advisors, sparking internal discussions within the party.

Navicha reaffirmed the party’s commitment to women’s empowerment, highlighting DPP’s record of recognizing women in all positions.

“Women are ready to help the party, and we won’t lag behind,” she asserted, echoing the party’s resolve to promote gender equality.

The workshop’s focus on unity and strategy aligns with DPP’s efforts to revamp its leadership and prepare for upcoming elections.

As Malawi’s political landscape continues to evolve, the opposition party seeks to reassert its influence.

The NGC meeting, held at Lotus Hotel in Blantyre brought together key stakeholders to discuss party direction and goals.

This gathering demonstrates DPP’s proactive approach to addressing internal concerns and external challenges.

As the country looks toward next year’s elections, the DPP’s ability to present a united front will be crucial.

Mutharika’s call to action and the party’s renewed focus on women’s empowerment signal a determination to reclaim power.

In the words of Secretary General Mukhito, “Let us unite our efforts and focus on steering the party back into government, with the ultimate goal of alleviating the suffering of Malawians caused by the current MCP administration.”

The orientation workshop marks a significant step in DPP’s journey toward electoral success.

With a revitalized NGC and a clear vision for the future, the party is poised to make a strong comeback.

Former Malawian Presidents Condemn Violence Against Peaceful Protesters, Call for Immediate Action

Bakili Muluzi, Joyce Banda, Peter Mutharika

By Twink Jones Gadama

In a strong and united stance against the recent outbreak of violence in Lilongwe, former Malawian Presidents Dr. Bakili Muluzi, Dr. Joyce Banda, and Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika have issued a communique denouncing the assault on democracy and demanding urgent action.

The violence, which occurred on November 13, 2024, during peaceful demonstrations regarding the chaotic registration process for the upcoming 2025 General Elections, has been met with widespread condemnation from the former heads of state.

They emphasized that such actions not only violate the principles of justice and order but also pose a direct threat to the democratic values of the nation.

Citing the Malawian Constitution, as well as international treaties and agreements under the United Nations, the African Union, and the SADC, the former presidents highlighted the importance of free and fair elections, integrity in electoral processes, respect for the rule of law, and protection of human rights, including freedoms of expression and peaceful assembly.

The communique outlined specific demands, including the immediate investigation, arrest, and prosecution of all perpetrators of the violence by the Inspector General of Police.

It also called upon President Chakwera and the Malawi Congress Party to condemn the violence unequivocally and take steps to prevent its recurrence in the future.

Furthermore, the former presidents urged the Malawi Electoral Commission to review its decisions leading to the crisis, particularly regarding the controversial Smartmatic system and voter suppression issues related to the National Registration Bureau’s failure to issue Mzika cards to all eligible voters.

Transparency and conflict resolution were emphasized as crucial aspects that the Commission must prioritize.

The National Registration Bureau was also called upon to comply with a court ruling mandating its presence at all registration centers and ensure timely issuance of Mzika cards to eligible citizens.

Concerns were raised about technical issues with the Election Management Devices failing to register new voters accurately, potentially compromising the integrity of the voters’ roll.

In conclusion, the former presidents emphasized the urgency of the situation, stating that action must be taken promptly to uphold democracy in Malawi.

The call for accountability, transparency, and respect for constitutional rights echoed strongly throughout the communique, signaling a united front against violence and injustice in the country.

The time for action is now, as democracy in Malawi stands at a critical juncture, demanding unwavering commitment from all stakeholders to uphold the principles of justice, equality, and freedom for all citizens.