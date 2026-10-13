Ex-Crystal Palace midfielder Kouyate reveals-“I played entire career with a heart condition”

By Edwin Mbewe

DAKAR-(MaraviPost)-Former Crystal Palace and West Ham United midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate has revealed that he played throughout his professional football career while living with a heart condition he had kept largely secret.

The 36-year-old made the revelation following his retirement from football, bringing to light the serious health challenge he managed while competing at the highest level for both club and country.

According to the Daily Mail Sport, Kouyate disclosed that he had concealed the condition from his family and the Senegal national team for years, despite being aware of the potential risks associated with continuing to play.

The former Senegal international also revealed that he signed insurance documents at several clubs, accepting personal responsibility should anything serious happen to him while on the pitch.

Speaking to Senegalese television channel Walf TV, Kouyate said the heart condition had been present since birth but had not prevented him from pursuing his professional career.

“I suffered from this heart problem since birth. I played with it,” he said.

Kouyate explained that while playing in England, he underwent medical examinations every six months, with doctors repeatedly identifying the underlying problem.

“In England, it was monitored every six months. I had medical check-ups at West Ham, Crystal Palace, and Nottingham Forest. Every time I had the tests, the problem reappeared,” he revealed.

Despite the repeated medical findings, Kouyate said he chose to continue playing, taking personal responsibility for the risks involved.

“The doctors always pointed out the problem to me, but I took responsibility myself. I signed the insurance papers stating that anything that might happen to me would be my responsibility,” he said.

The midfielder’s career eventually reached a turning point when Belgian club Anderlecht approached him with an opportunity to return to football while also beginning his transition into coaching.

However, the proposed move was halted after a medical examination raised concerns about his fitness to continue playing.

“Anderlecht called me [in the summer] to play there and also to start training as a coach. But after the medical examination, the doctor asked me to stop playing football,” Kouyate said.

Kouyate enjoyed an extensive career in European football, representing clubs including Anderlecht, West Ham United, Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest. He also represented Senegal at international level, contributing to the country’s football campaign during his time with the national team.

His revelation has highlighted the importance of medical screening in professional football and the difficult decisions players may face when managing long-term health conditions.

While Kouyate’s experience is personal, it also underscores the critical role of regular medical assessments in identifying potential health risks and helping players make informed decisions about their careers.

His transition away from playing marks the end of a career shaped by years of competition at the highest level, as he considers the next chapter of his involvement in football.