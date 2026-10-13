Former refugee Sagal Abdi-Wali takes seat in UK Parliament

LONDON-(Maravi Post)-Sagal Abdi-Wali has officially entered the United Kingdom’s House of Commons after winning a closely watched by-election, marking a remarkable milestone in her journey from childhood refugee to national political leadership.

According to Politics.co.uk, Abdi-Wali was sworn in as the Labour MP for Holborn and St Pancras on Monday, October 12, after defeating Green Party leader Zack Polanski in the October 8 by-election.

Abdi-Wali secured 12,292 votes, representing approximately 45.1% of the vote, while Polanski received 8,928 votes. Her victory gave Labour a majority of 3,364 votes in the constituency previously represented by former Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Having arrived in Britain from Somalia as a child refugee in the 1990s, Abdi-Wali built her career through community activism and local government before becoming leader of Camden Council in May 2026.

Her election represents a significant moment for representation in British politics, demonstrating how a journey shaped by displacement can lead to public service and elected leadership.

In her victory speech, Abdi-Wali expressed hope that her achievement would help people from similar backgrounds feel that they belong in Britain and can participate fully in its political life.