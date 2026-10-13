Chakwera flies to Ghana

LILONGWE-(Maravi Post)-Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president and former President Lazarus Chakwera has left Malawi for Ghana, where he is expected to participate in various engagements.

According to a statement issued by his spokesperson, Gift Nankhuni, Chakwera is travelling to Ghana to attend the 10th Triennial World Assemblies of God Congress, scheduled for October 14–16 in Accra, alongside other engagements.

Chakwera was seen off at his departure by senior MCP officials, including Moses Kunkuyu and Gift Nankhuni, as well as other party members.

The congress is expected to attract thousands of delegates and religious leaders from across the world, bringing together participants for discussions and activities connected to the Assemblies of God movement.

The gathering is particularly significant because Ghana is hosting the international event for the first time on African soil in its 115-year history.

Chakwera is expected to return to Malawi on Tuesday, October 20, 2026, according to the statement from his spokesperson.