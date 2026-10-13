FDH Bank Swipe to Mauritius winners cherish experience

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Three winners of FDH Bank plc’s Swipe to Mauritius Promotion say they enjoyed an all-expenses-paid trip to Mauritius after emerging grand prize winners in the card transaction campaign.



The winners, who travelled to the Indian Ocean island on Saturday 3 October, 2026 and came back at the weekend, said they explored Mauritius with companions of their choice after turning everyday card transactions into an opportunity to travel abroad.



One of the winners, Angella Gadama, said she was grateful for the opportunity to visit Mauritius.



“I had a good time in Mauritius and I am glad,” she said.



Another winner, Mundisunge Mnoki, said she chose to share the experience with her mother as a birthday gift.



“I chose to travel with my mother to celebrate her birthday in Mauritius. I thank FDH Bank for this rare experience,” she said.



For Rahil Kaltenburger, the trip marked a first visit to Mauritius.



FDH Bank marketing manager Sheila Kanjo, who accompanied the winners, said the Malawi Stock Exchange-listed bank provided each winner with $1 000 (about K1.7 million) in spending money, which they are using through FDH Bank cards during the trip.



“The Swipe to Mauritius Promotion has given us an opportunity to reward our customers in a meaningful way while promoting the convenience of cashless transactions. We are pleased to see the winners enjoying the experience,” she said.



The Mauritius trips were the promotion’s top prizes. The campaign also awarded monthly cash prizes of K100 000 to 25 customers in each of three draws, bringing the total number of cash-prize winners to 75.



Kanjo said the grand prize package was designed to cover the major costs associated with the trip.



FDH Bank launched the campaign in February 2026 as Swipe to Dubai before rebranding it to Swipe to Mauritius following tensions and unrest in the Middle East linked to the United States-Iran conflict.