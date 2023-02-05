From the Field: Earning a crust from bread

© UNHCR/Samuel Otieno | Kavugwa Shebulike Cadet (right) prepares dough with his employees and trainees at his bakery in Nyankanda refugee camp.

Kavugwa Shebulike Cadet, fled with his wife and seven children to the Nyankanda refugee camp, in eastern Burundi, where he set up a bakery providing what he calls the best bread “for miles around.”

Some 12,000 Congolese refugees live in the camp having fled the insecurity and uncertainty of life in the eastern DR Congo.

Read more here about how his baking business – which he started with just $60 in hand – initially produced just a few loaves of bread, but is now feeding large numbers of hungry and satisfied customers.

Sourced from United Nations Africa Pages

