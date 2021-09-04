– Advertisement –





Ghanaian officials have arrested 21 foreign nationals for entering the country illegally.

The country ‘s Immigration Service said 21 foreign nationals were arrested on Friday, September 3.

Those arrested include 19 Malians, one Guinean and one Nigerian. They were on board a commercial bus en-route to the capital Accra.

Ghanaian officials said the migrants comprised of 13 females and eight males between the ages of 19 and 54.

In statement the Ghana Immigration Service said “Onboard a Yutong bus with registration number GE 852 Z, the migrants were journeying to Kumasi and Accra respectively.”

“Our preliminary investigation revealed that the migrants entered Ghana through unapproved routes,” the statement added.

According to officials the migrants “were screened at the Port Health authority before being handed over to the Burkina Faso authorities on the other side of the border.”

“The purpose for their migration included family visits, education and commercial,” parts of the statement read.

Ghana’s land borders are still closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Officials say they also want to fight the menace of irregular migration at this time of the pandemic.

Source: Africafeeds.com