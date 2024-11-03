Gospel acepella Joyful Souls unveils “Anandifera”

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Gospel acapella music outfit, the Joyful Souls, has made a significant return to the music scene with the release of their new single titled “Anandifera.”

The song was professionally mixed and mastered in the United States by acclaimed music producer Marcello Pennell, known for his work with some of the biggest names in the industry.

This release follows the group’s earlier single, “Amandikonda,” which debuted on February 15 this year.

According to the chairperson for the Joyful Souls, Lloyd Kaisi Phiri, “Anandifera” draws inspiration from the powerful biblical verses of John 3:16-17.

“In the song, this Bible verse is presented in a simple way that music fans can easily understand and relate to issues happening today in our daily lives,” Kaisi-Phiri explained to MBC Digital.

The new single showcases a careful blend of Afro and Western musical elements, marking a slight departure from the traditional sound that has made the Joyful Souls famous, particularly for their hit song “Tidzauluka.”

The incorporation of diverse influences reflects the group’s artistic growth and their desire to reach a broader audience.

Producer Marcello Pennell brings a wealth of experience to the project, having previously collaborated with celebrated artists such as CeCe Winans, Stevie Wonder, George Benson, Brian McKnight, and Take 6.

His expertise is expected to elevate the quality of “Anandifera,” making it a standout addition to the Joyful Souls’ discography.

As the Joyful Souls continue to innovate within the gospel music genre, “Anandifera” serves as a testament to their commitment to sharing uplifting messages through music.

Fans can look forward to engaging with this latest offering, which not only resonates with contemporary issues but also deepens their spiritual reflections.