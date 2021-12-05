By Edwin Mbewe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-It was all smile for Kamuzu Barracks technical panel led by Kenwood Nkhoma after defeating Wimbe United by a goal to nil to reach the finals of Nyasa Capital Finance Cup at Lilongwe Community ground on Saturday, December 4, 2021.

Wimbe United was a better side in the first half,displaying beautiful football with excellent passes but they lacked marksmanship and precision when it came to shooting on the goal.Kamuzu Barracks Reserve kept on chasing their own shadows in this half.

As it was thought this half would end on nil nil draw,Kamuzu Barracks through Jawadu Samiru,Abdul Saidi and Aaron Mikonje caught Wimbe United off guard as they failed to clear the ball from the danger zone.

Aaron Mikonje took a powerful shot on Wimbe United goalie Pilirani Mnsefula who made a beautiful save but the ball did not go a mile as Abdul saidi easily took it back into the net on rebound at 44th minute.

Second half did not produce any goal despite some physical play, delaying tactics and of course defending from both teams respectively.Austin Mtalimanja,Yamikani Master,Gideon Chimoka and their goalie Pilirani Mnsefula were a marvel to watch.

After the match Kenwood Nkhoma, Kamuzu Barracks Reserve Coach, said they did not play well today but thanked his boys for the victory and reaching the finals of the cup.He further added that they see themselves winning the cup.

Wimbe United Chairman, James Mataya, was not happy with the defeat as they displayed exciting game but failed to utilize chances they created especially in the first half.

“It’s very pathetic losing today,our team is good but we had problems with our attackers as they played individual football. We will maintain our squad so that we come hard next season as we have failed to win Chipiku Premier division league and Nyasa Capital Finance Cup”, Mataya added.

Kamuzu Barracks Reserve will now be waiting for the winner between Silver Strikers Reserve and St Gabriel Medicals who meet today at Silver Stadium area 47.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...