

By Chisomo Phiri



BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Self-acclaimed man of God Prophet Austin Liabunya of Believers Gospel Embassy International (BGEI) says he will not be able to meet or speak with anyone over the phone call as he is committed to prayer and fasting for the whole month of December.

In a statement, his closet friend apostle Mwiza Ndovie, says Liabunya has therefore, cancelled all pending appointments with immediate effect, until further notice.

“Therefore, all pending appointments are hereby, declared cancelled with immediate effect, until further notice”, reads the statement.

Prophet Austin Liabunya off the public

Mwiza has however, directed all those who are seeking Liabunya’s help to to still use three of his WhatsApp Helplines as pastors are on standby to receive messages and pray for them on his behalf.

“However, all our three WhatsApp Helplines are still functional as the pastors are on standby to read your messages and privately pray for you.

“Keep sending your prayer requests and testimonies as we await for the prophetic instruction from the man of God to receive the National Global prophecies that will be that will be delivered on December 31, 2021 during the New Year’s Eve Service”, says Ndovie in a statement.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...