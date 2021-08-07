Ken Msonda

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)—Ken Msonda, who is also the erstwhile ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) senior member, has told his party counterparts to forget about fresh presidential elections.

In an audio circulating on social media, Msonda says the constitutional Court judges made a decision in last year’s election case which cannot be reversed under any circumstances.

“The five constitutional judges made a historical judgement which earned them international recognition. It is therefore a waste of time to expect the same judges to reserve their own decision,” said Msonda.

Msonda also says DPP are in “chigwa mtola” life; meaning they are waiting for rains in August.

He further says there are some DPP gurus who simply want to drain Muntharika’s accounts through fruitless court battles so that he later surrenders the party to them when his pockets dry up.

“I Know some DPP officials are cheating aged Muntharika that we can regain the mantle through the courts. Those people just want to milk Muntharikas coffers.

“The truth is that we better think about 2025, if not, we remain in opposition forever,” said the outspoken politician.

Ken Msonda has become the second DPP official after Goodall Gondwe who is also DPP vice president in the North to openly tell the public that rerun is impossible.