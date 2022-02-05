By Bright Ndau

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-A business mogul cum Man of God, Apostle Clifford Kawinga indigenous Malawian has allocated MK46 million to help people who were affected by Moderate Tropical Storm Ana in Chikwawa, Sanje and Dedza.

Apostle Kawinga says the relief items towards floods victims will be procured using the funds he pledged few weeks ago to give the Flames players and officials of the Flames national team had they won the game against Morocco at African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Apostle Clifford Kawinga: Very generous towards the vulnerable groups

Apostle Kawinga promised to give all the flames officials and players each MK1 million ahead of the crush against Morocco if flames got desired result during the match which however the flames succumbed to 3-1 loss.

“Since the support to flames was within corporate social responsibility programs that we do, we have opted to relocated the same funds to help people affected by the floods because flames could not redeem the pledge,” Apostle Kawinga said.

The man of God clarified that the pleaded he made was based on the condition that the team wins and where it did not win, the pledge became invalid hence relocating the money to help those affected by the cyclone Anna floods.

The MK46 million relief items donation has been allocates to help three areas.

The MK10 million has been allocated to Dedza district relief items while Chikwawa and Nsanje has been allocated MK26 million.

The other MK10 million has also been allocated to Citizen Transformation Initiatives spearheaded by Onjezani Kenani to help others who want help through his initiative.

Meanwhile Salvation for all Ministries on Friday and Saturday distributed relief items to 214 households in the area of group village head Kamenyagwaza and 64 households in group village Malikeni in the area of Traditional Authority Kamenyagwaza in Dedza District.

Francis Chiphikizo Ward Counsellor for the area expressed gratitude over the Man of God’s gesture “Apostle Kawinga has been exceptionally a friend indeed. God bless him” he said.

Apostle Kawinga has disclosed that Nsanje and Chikwawa relies item with be distributed next week.

The man of God who has been involved in charity work for a long time he is the Managing Director of group of companies including Director and Chief Executive Officer of Creck Hardware and General Suppliers, CK Ceramics, Sharon Private Schools and CK Farm and Cold Storage.

Kawinga is also the founder of Salvation for All Ministries.

The Maravi Post has over one billion views since its inception in December of 2009. Viewed in over 100 countries Follow US: Twitter @maravipost Facebook Page : Twitter @maravipost Facebook Page : maravipost Instagram: maravipost

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...