BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-One of the country’s lawmakers for Blantyre City South Noel Lipipa is daring Office of Ombudsman to produced comprehensive report on how Henry Kachaje was appointed as Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) Chief Executive Officer.

Lawmaker Lipipa has questioned President Lazarus Chakwera’s Tonse government for handpicking Kachaje whom he says was the least on listed for the post.

Henry Kachaje now MERA CEO

“Consistent with the Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority ( MERA) advert , the appointment of one Henry Kachaje is irregular for failing to adhere to the Minimum Education Qualifications and Experience. The Ombudsman actually produced a report on MERA and qualification requirements.

“The board of directors , announced Mr Kachaje as the CEO after a ” competitive ” process to which they they should make public the details of the entire vetting and recruitment process as it evidently was marred by lack of transparency besides scanty information and recruitment details,” says Lipipa.

The legislator adds, “It defies logic and legal considerations that an individual who could not produce his Master’s degree was vetted , interviewed and subsequently hired as the substantive CEO. The vetting is meant to determine the suitability of one to serve as a public officer.

“It is apparent in view of the foregoing that , the process was inconsistent with the advert and to some extent the express provisions of our constitution and law which requires an open , fair and competitive , merit – based exercise”.

He challenges, “Therefore , the occupancy , continued stay and acting in office of Mr Kachaje with the questions lingering around the fairness and impartiality of the selection process and in effect the suitability , has led to prejudice and breach of public trust. I believe that various insider vested interests are at play , which means control of the Institution by handpicking and and appointing Mr Kachaje to the position”.

However, Kachaje was one of the least qualified candidates shortlisted for the position.

Whistleblower Mulotwa Mulotwa revealed in May that Henry Kachaje does not possess a Master’s degree in line with qualification requirements for the job.

Kachaje replaces Collins Magalasi who is alleged to have also be unqualified for the position. Magalasi’s claims to possessing a PhD have hardly been substantiated by evidence. The latter’s appointment was faulted by Ombudsman Martha Chizuma.

Magalasi is currently answering charges relating to abuse of office in procurement of materials.

While Magalasi is alleged to have been appointed CEO for being a stooge of the then ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), Kachaje is allegedly a renowned sympathiser of the ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP) who campaigned for President Lazarus Chakwera presidential bid in the 2019 and 2020 elections.