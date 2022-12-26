Chakwera fired Lowe for AIP mess

By Deus Chikalaza

President Lazarus Chakwera and his Malawi Congress Party (MCP) are in total disarray on how will recover the MK30 billion Affordable Input Program (AIP) fraud considering revelation Parliamentary Committee on Agriculture Chairperson Sameer Suleman.

In his Interview with Brian Banda on TIMES TV Exclusive on Saturday, December 24, 2022 Suleman opened Pandora’s box.

Wherever, Whoever and Whatever you are, after listening to the Sameer interview the substantive truth laid bare confirms one scary thing:

We are in a Mafia State. Malawi is a criminal syndicate. Attorney General (AG) Chakaka Thabo Nyirenda is wasting our time. Nyirenda is actually working to cover up criminal activities.

What’s truly disturbing is the role of MCP lawmakers. They are abusing their majority numbers.

MCP legislators are clearly working against their constitutional mandate in exchange for party loyalty and personal interest.

By extension, Chakwera and MCP lawmakers are creating an impression about themselves to look like criminals.

The spotlight falls on the President. It leaves any intelligent person with numerous questions on the suitability and relevance Chakwera in all this.

Suleman on Times TV Exclusive

The issues coming out of parliament are too huge and too thick for the Chakwera to feign ignorance. Very sad for Tonse Alliance adminstration.

The trick of suspending people when the plan to loot is exposed is now overplayed. It’s all mirrors and smoke. I need serious persuasion to believe that he doesn’t know all these things.

To the Law Enforcement Agencies, what else are you waiting for. Here is key witness. He knows the full story. Suleman has first hand evidence. He knows where you can get all the missing links.

To emphasize the obvious: It’s MK30 billion that was looted NOT MK750 million.

Chakwera is not cheated on this matter. The President knew that he is lying and he chooses to lie

Chakwerae knew the BUTCHERY is in the United Kingdom (UK) and there was no way money could be paid in Germany and that’s why the president lied to Malawians that money was paid in UK to paint the lie

It’s sad that Reverend Chakwera keeps public forums to lie without checking authenticity of sugarcoating statements making.

Additionally, Chakwera during the national address on AIP mess said that the money would come by November 2022 while he knew that the money was already withdrawn in June and all this time MCP, former agriculture Minister Lobin Lowe, AG Nyirenda were aware that the money is never in the hands of the Bank.

But Chakwera proceeded to instruct the AG to go to Germany for refund when he knew that money was already credited to the said fertilizer supplier through Ecobank.

What a sad day for Malawi.

Disclaimer: The views expressed in the article are those of the author not necessarily of The Maravi Post or Editor

The Maravi Post has over one billion views since its inception in December of 2009. Viewed in over 100 countries Follow US: Twitter @maravipost Facebook Page : Twitter @maravipost Facebook Page : maravipost Instagram: maravipost

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...