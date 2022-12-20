Kwity Paye became one of the first African-born players to be selected in the First Round when he was selected by the Indianapolis Colts in the NFL 2021 Draft.

Paye was born in Guinea and moved to the United States at the age of six months, but still feels a strong connection to his homeland. Could Paye’s talent and popularity prove crucial for future NFL players in Africa?

Will American Football Grow in Africa?

When you think of sport in Liberia, the name George Weah stands out due to his excellence in European soccer playing for AC Milan, Monaco and Paris Saint-Germain.

Weah was named FIFA World Player of the Year in 1995, and was a bright light for a nation not renowned for its sporting prowess. Paye now has the chance to put American football on the map, not just in Liberia, but elsewhere in Africa.

For a continent that gravitates more towards soccer, with notable names such as Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Riyad Mahrez shining in the Premier League and Champions League, the NFL can seem like an afterthought. Paye and other African-born players will be determined to change that with their performances in the league on the grand stage.

After a stellar career with the Michigan Wolverines in the college game, and since being picked in the first round of the 2021 Draft, Paye has been impressive for the Colts in his opening two seasons with the franchise. However, their hopes of competing in the 2022 playoffs appear to be over.

They are at just +2400 to win the AFC South and secure a berth in the post-season, highlighting the challenges ahead.

Can Paye Improve and Deliver?

Paye himself has had an injury setback in his second season in the league, which has limited his impact on the field. This has been a disappointment, and adds to a year of tumult for the Colts following the sacking of Frank Reich and hiring the novice head coach Jeff Saturday as his replacement on the sideline.

When the 22-year-old has been on the field, he has been very productive off the edge as defensive end. In his rookie season, Paye notched four sacks and started 15 out of 17 games. He was solid and sturdy, displaying plenty of potential that shows he could grow into one of the top pass-rushers in the game.

Paye enjoyed an excellent start to the 2022 season, earning two sacks against the Houston Texans in a 20-20 tie at NRG Stadium. He was dependable on the edge in the following weeks, but was then carted off in his fifth game of the campaign, suffering a high-ankle sprain against the Denver Broncos. Paye returned three weeks later and claimed a sack of Mac Jones in the Colts’ defeat to the New England Patriots, but was again ruled out with a re-occurrence of the injury.

Given the Colts’ standing in the NFL this season, they may opt to shut Paye down to heal up for his third year in the NFL. An ankle injury is troublesome for a pass-rusher, affecting burst off the line in their bid to reach opposing quarterbacks. Due to Paye’s potential, the Colts will not want to damage a key asset, unless they can muster a charge towards the post-season in the closing weeks of their campaign.

Even though the 2022 season has been disappointing from an injury perspective, when he has been available, Paye will be pleased with his performances. Playing alongside DeForest Buckner, Yannick Ngakoue and Grover Stewart on the defensive line will allow Paye to develop over the next few years, giving him opportunities to rack up the quarterback sacks.

The Colts have not found the right blend of offense and defense to make a charge for the Super Bowl, but their defense has the talent to make a surge. If he can continue on the same trajectory, it might not be long before Paye can make his name in the playoffs and the Super Bowl.

