Salvages! MCP, UTM supporters fight while Chakwera opening MBS complex in Blantyre

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-On Wednesday morning, May 17, 2023, there were ugly scenes outside Malawi Bureau of Standards (MBS) Office and Laboratory Complex in Blantyre as youths clad in Malawi Congress Party (MCP) tshirts and women in the party’s full attire have clashed with their UTM counterparts.

The MCP dressed members were seen also destroying UTM placards, tore UTM clothes, flags and mercilessly beaten up some of their colleagues.

The incident happened in full view of security personnel.

Calm was however returned after UTM secretary general, Patricia Kaliati, asked the UTM members to leave the front role where they wanted to welcome president Lazarus Chakwera and his vice Saulos Chilima, leaders of the two major political parties which formed the Tonse Alliance electoral coalition.

MCP and UTM form central part in President Chakwera’s Tonse Alliance government since 2020.

Currently, the alliance is not holding up for leadership supremacy ahead of 2025 polls.